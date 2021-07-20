NGO implements project to improve water hygiene in basic school

Photo of the pupils with the donated water bottles

Source: GNA

The Regentropfen Education Foundation, a non-profit organization, has begun implementing a project aimed at improving access to clean water by pupils in rural basic schools in the Upper East Region.

The project dubbed, ‘Save a life today’ seeks to address challenges of access to clean water by pupils during school and contact hours to ensure effective teaching and learning as well as curb the spread of water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases and improve upon water hygiene among children.



The project, which provides water bottles to the school children in selected basic schools, further aims to contribute to curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease.



Mr. Robert Anaba, the Acting Head of Administration and Business Development on behalf of Reverend Father Dr. Moses Asaah Awinongya SVD, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, made these known at Nangodi in the Nabdam District when the NGO donated 450 water bottles to pupils of the Nangodi Primary School.



Mr. Anaba explained that quality education and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially goal four, was the priority of the foundation and access to clean and safe water, a catalyst to achieving the target.



He said when children had hygienic water containers filled with clean water during contact hours, it would not only enable them to be hydrated at all times but would further help them to pay attention in class.



“This is the second donation we are doing, we started with Regentropfen Basic School and we have a list of other schools to donate to, with some in the Bongo District,” Mr. Anaba said.

“We also believe if we give them the water bottles, the pupils can stay focused and will not have to share items, which have to do with water so that they can stay safe and healthy and protect them against the spread of the third wave of COVID-19. We are also looking at helping to curb water-borne diseases.”



Mr. Christopher Adombila, Acting Head of Operations, Regentropfen Education Foundation, said apart from the water hygiene component of the foundation’s operational areas, his outfit further planned to sponsor brilliant but needy school children from basic school levels to tertiary levels.



He said the NGO was in partnership with the Nangodi Primary School where three best performing children were selected every year to be sponsored and currently six pupils from the school were benefitting from the sponsorship project.



Mr. Paul Vincent Anafo, the Headteacher of the Nangodi Primary School, expressed gratitude to the NGO for helping the school to promote effective teaching and learning among pupils and teachers.



He appealed to the foundation, government, and other organizations to assist the school with textbooks and computers to ensure that the children were well equipped to be able to compete with others.