NGO organises quiz for basic schools in Awudome Traditional Area

St. Michael Roman Catholic Primary students receive a trophy

A Non-profit organization, Footprint of Glory Foundation, in Awudome Tsito has organized a quiz competition for primary schools in the Awudome Traditional Area within the Ho West District of the Volta region.

The quiz was for all primary schools in the traditional enclave and at the end of the contest in July 2022, three schools, Awudome Tsito St. Michael Roman Catholic Primary, Awudome Bame Evangelical Presbyterian and Awudome Kwanta Evangelical Presbyterian Primary emerged as the best three schools.



On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the three schools sat for the final competition at Awudome Anyirawase. The quiz was based on Mathematics, Science, English and General Knowledge.



At the end of five rounds, St. Michael R.C, Tsito emerged as the winner with 40 points followed by Kwanta Basic with 25 points and Bame basic garnering 18.5 points. St. Michael R.C won prizes including cash and citation.



Speaking to the press after the contest, Chief Executive Officer of Footprint of Glory Foundation, Kwame Kafui Amegbe said the organization also works in the areas of youth empowerment, health, and livelihood projects.



He noted that the organization which is currently focused on the Awudome Traditional Area only and is looking forward to expanding its operation to Ho West District, Volta, and Ghana as a whole. He, however, said inadequate funding is a challenge.



Kafui Amegbe appealed to benevolent Ghanaians home and abroad to financially support the foundation to enable them to do more for the betterment of vulnerable ones.

Footprint of Glory Foundation is a three-year-old organization and has over the years built sanitary and school facilities in the traditional area including sponsorship of unemployed youth to learn vocational trades.



However, at the end of the contest, it is observed that Mathematics was a challenge for the pupils.



School Improvement Support Officer, formerly Circuit Supervisor for the area, Maxwell Gadadu said new methodologies must be considered for teaching and learning of mathematics.



He also noted that teachers' capacity will be built to enable them to properly teach learners, especially in the area of mathematics.



The District Chief Executive for Ho West, Ernest Apau in his speech during the event applauded the NGO for its educational contribution in the district and also pledged the Assembly's support to make sure that quality and affordable education is assured in the district.



He advised teachers to show "kindness in teaching" and asked students to also obey their teachers.