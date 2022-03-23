NGO organizes free health screening for farmers 

File photo of health screening programme

Source: GNA

A Sunyani-based non-governmental organization (NGO), Baakodo International, has screened organized free health screening for residents of Daadom, a predominantly farming community in the Sunyani Municipality.

More than 250 people including the aged, persons with disabilities and children were screened for malaria, blood pressure, HIV, hepatitis 'B' and body mass index.



Dr Kwadwo Addai, the Medical Officer in-charge of the Antwikrom sub-municipal area, lead a team of health professionals to do the screening.



They provided medication to some of the people diagnosed with various diseases and referred others to the health facilities for further tests and treatment.



Dr. Addai advised the people to take health and safety precautions serious for their own well-being.

They should maintain good personal hygiene and to keep their surroundings clean to prevent diseases.



Nana Takyiwaa Baako, Akwamuhemaa of Baakoniaba and President of the NGO, said they were eager to help to ensure that the people adopted healthy lifestyles.



She noted that they would be able to carry out their economic activities only when they are healthy.



She also underlined their determination to support the education of vulnerable children, particularly those in rural communities.