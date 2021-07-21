NGO shares meat to mark Eid

Some Muslim communities got meat to celebrate the Eid

Source: GNA

Mercy Center, an international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has shared meat to people in selected Muslim communities to mark this year’s Eid celebration.

The meat sharing programme, which took place in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Cape Coast communities, is an activity organised by the NGO annually as part of its religious social responsibility.



Mr Reda Naguib, Director of Direct Aid Society, Mercy Center, at the event, urged the public “to sacrifice out of love” and make giving a priority because it comes with good blessings and fortunes.”



He said sacrifices cut across all religions and must be “main part of our life thus not expecting anything in return when we sacrifice.



“The Father sacrificed, thus, giving his life for his children so why can’t we do same,“ Mr Naguib asked.



He said giving and sacrificing were part of the Eid -ul Adha celebration and that his outfit was supported by the Head office in Kuwait to slaughter 300 cows at their four centres in Ghana for the programme.

He noted that they had other projects centred on health, helping the needy, building of boreholes and schools and other developmental projects.



Mr Naguib called for peace and togetherness in the country irrespective of ones religion and beliefs.



Mr Mohammed Osumanu Ibrahim, Director of Awareness Creation of the NGO said the purpose for the meat sharing activity was to commemorate what Prophet Abraham did in the Holy Quran.



He said they supported the needy during all festivities to put smiles on their faces.



He advised the youth to desist from violence and criminal activities, adding that there were consequences to every crime committed.

He encouraged parents to train their children in the right way because "charity begins at home."



Mr Ibrahim said each beneficiary received three kilogrammes of meat.



Madam Evelyn Sega, a beneficiary said she received a coupon every year for meat and was grateful for the kind gesture.



There was a security presence to ensure law and order.



Covid-19 protocols were also adhered to during the event.