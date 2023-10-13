NHIA pays over $17m in monthly claims – Board chair

Board Chairman of NHIA, Dr. Ernest K. P. Kwarko

Dr. Ernest K. P. Kwarko, the board chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority has outlined some landmark strides made by the authority since its formation some twenty years ago.

Delivering a speech at the opening day of a two-day forum on improving public health financing on the continent on Thursday, 12 October 2023, Dr Ernest Kwarko disclosed that the NHIA has through the adoption and implementation of effective policies grown to positioned as the basis for the attainment of affordable and quality healthcare for Ghanaians.



He noted that the NHIA, particularly under the current board and management has been consistent with the payment of claims to its partners with over $17million paid to partners as monthly claims.



This, he says represent a major shift from when the NHIA was unable to meet its obligations to the partners and sometimes had claims of over six months in arrears.



Dr Kwarko noted that the upward turn in the fortunes of the NHIA has been largely influenced by the embracement of technology which has allowed it to be efficient.



Despite these remarkable achievements, Dr Kwarko concedes there still exists some challenges which he is hopeful will be solved through recommendations and resolutions from the conference.

According to him, it has become necessary for the NHIA to reignite the interest of Ghanaians in its ability and promote its offers.



“Since the formation of the NHIA, the governments of Ghana have substantial commitments to ensuring that Ghanaians enjoy quality healthcare devoid of debt. It is important to note that the NHIA is a social protection policy of the government Ghana and thus there is not intention to commit members to fall into death.



“The NHIA pays for health services under its package which covers about 95% of all diseases in the country. Every member enjoys this package irrespective of his or socio-economic background.



“The NHIA pays an average monthly claim of about GHC170million which is equivalent to about $17m. The current leadership with the support of government has improved claims payment and technically leaves one or two months of outstanding payments,” he said.



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the Director-General of the World Health Organization in a televised speech congratulated the NHIA on the 20th anniversary of establishment and charge the authority to continue to create the enabling environment for the attainment of quality healthcare by Ghanaian.

Dr Tedros Adhanom noted that public domestic financing should be the backbone of public health insurances and that African governments must invest significantly in primary healthcare.



Dr Francis Chisaka Kasolo, the Country Representative of the World Health Organization bemoaned that most African countries still on donor funding for public health needs.



He also noted with worry that the rate of out-of-pocket payment for the enjoyment of healthcare on the continent is high and that immediate steps ought to be taken to avert the trends.



The two-day conference which forms part of the NHIA’s 20th anniversary celebrations has brought together over 30 countries on the continent to exchange ideas on achieving universal health coverage.