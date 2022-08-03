NHIA to pay hospitals 30% more for medicines

cting Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Mr. Kwadwo Dwomoh

The National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, has reviewed upwards the agreed 2020 increment of medicine and service tariffs for service providers by 30 percent effective the 1st of last month, July.

This was after the scheme and stakeholders undertook a market survey of prices and agreed on the figure largely on the basis of inflation and some other variables.



The mid-year review meeting of the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority was to enable the management and staff of the scheme to examine the essence of their operations from January to June this year and appreciate the enviable role the region is playing in the growth of the National Health Insurance Scheme.



As of June this year, the region registered, renewed, and issued 2, 387,647 cards to members.



This represents approximately 17 percent contribution to the overall NHIS active members in the country.



A total of 617,094 members had renewed their membership through the mobile renewal platform also as of June this year.

Ashanti Region continues to lead in the synchronization of the NHIA-Ghana Cards.



Speaking to GBC NEWS on the sidelines of the meeting, the Acting Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIA, Mr. Kwadwo Dwomoh said the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA has reviewed upwards the agreed 2020 increment of medicine and service tariffs for service providers by 30 percent effective the 1st of last month.



This was after the scheme and stakeholders undertook a market survey of prices and agreed on the figure largely on the basis of inflation and some other variables.



Mr. Dwomoh advised against co-payments and illegal fee collections and urged all facilities in the region to desist from such practices, which have the tendency to reduce the confidence of the citizenry in the NHIS.