NHIA to service providers who demands extra money for medical services

The Bono Regional Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr. Joseph Mensah, has hinted that the Authority in the Bono Region will soon punish all credentialed National Insurance service providers who demand extra money for medical services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to the Bono Regional Manager, the Authority at the Bono Office has, however, invited all its Scheme Members livid over the conduct of some Service providers during healthcare delivery for further investigations into the widespread cases of extortions for punitive measures to be taken.



This comes at the back of many complaints received from the Scheme’s members during an open forum at Sunyani Taxi station as part of the NHIA’s Annual Week celebration.



Mr. Joseph Mensah said there is no justification for providers charging the Scheme’s members for services funded by the NHIS.



He opined that the Authority will not hesitate to withdraw the provider from their scheme or prosecute them if found guilty of the accusations.



The NHIS Week Celebration, themed: NHIS Using the Ghana Card for Expanding Access to Health Care

Mr. Joseph Mensah, added that NHIA has determined to make it possible for all residents in Ghana to use one card for healthcare access.



Mr. Joseph Mensah pointed out that NHIA Office in the Bono Region will intensify its campaigns on the Annual Week Celebration on encouraging holders of the NHIS and Ghana cards to merge the two in line with the one nation, one card for healthcare service agenda.



He said the celebration aimed at highlighting the importance of healthcare and addressing the needs of the general public.



Mr. Joseph Mensah believed that it will afford them a chance to get in with the populace, educate them on the benefits of the Health Insurance, encouraging people to renew their registration and generally interact with them.



By dialing the short code *929# and following the prompts, holders of the two cards can now link their National Health Insurance Cards to the Ghana Card and use the Ghana Card to access health care at any accredited National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) facility across the nation.

He also advised NHIS members to renew their membership promptly by dialing *929# from any mobile network with a mobile wallet to enjoy uninterrupted healthcare services.



Mr. Joseph Mensah reiterated that the NHIS will continues to provide financial access to healthcare for many people who otherwise could not afford the cost of their healthcare.



Mr. Joseph Mensah urged those who are yet to do the merger to still use their NHIS cards for healthcare service, as the scheme work towards replacing the NHIS cards with the Ghana card for accessing healthcare.



