NHIS almost collapsing, stay off NHI levy – Dormaahene says as he threatens legal action

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has bemoaned the current state of Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

According to him, the NHIS is almost near collapse because service providers under the scheme are not being given what is due them even though the government is making a lot of money from the National Health Insurance Levy (NHI Levy), which was created from the financing of the policy.



Speaking at the 3rd Annual General Conference of the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana in Sunyani, on November 18, 2023, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II warned that if nothing is done over the usage of the NHIS Levy, he would file an application in court to seek an interpretation on what the NHIS levy is to be used for.



“I want to plead with the government not to touch the National Health Insurance Levy... give it to the National Health Insurance Authority so that they can give it to the private providers.



“If you are taking the money (NHIS levy) and it is been kept somewhere how is work going to proceed? I’m on my knees begging, we have to take this issue seriously as Ghanaians, we are all suffering because of this,” he said in Twi.



He added, “I am sending a warning, at some point, I will go to court… I would ask the court whether the NHIS levy can be used for different purposes other than financing the NHIS. If I do this, people are going to say that I like coursing trouble but I want to ensure that Ghanaians have good health and also that the work of health service providers goes on”.



Watch the Dormaahene’s remarks below:

