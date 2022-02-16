NHIS cardholders in Akim Oda to get free renewals

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda constituency

Source: GNA

Mr Benjamin Baiden, Chairman of Akim Oda Constituency Health Committee, has said more than 2,700 National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cardholders in Akim Oda are to benefit from a free renewal of their cards.

The initiative is sponsored by Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda constituency, to assist people who need help to have their cards renewed for accessing healthcare services.



The excise, which is expected to last for a week was ongoing in 18 electoral areas, including Yeboakrom, Larbikrom, Aboabo, Nsenaa, Towobotom, Essam and Morning star.



Mr Baiden told the Ghana News Agency that more than 2,700 individuals are expected to benefit from the freebies, which was going on alongside health screening for hypertension, diabetes and malaria.

The MP, Mr Acquah, said the move was in response to the love shown to him by the people of Akim Oda constituency when they voted for him in the 2020 elections as their lawmaker.



He urged constituency members to participate in the two exercises as their health was paramount for sustainable living.