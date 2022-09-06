NHIS now covers complex diseases and operations – Okoe-Boye

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

The Chief Executive Officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has said critical issues that clients complained about with the Scheme are currently being resolved.

Speaking on GHOne TV health show, Dr. Okoe-Boye said a valid NHIS card now covers complex diseases and surgeries in hospitals across Ghana.



Reacting to an incident where a lady was operated on for appendix but had to be detained by the management of the Ridge Hospital because she had an expired card, Dr. Okoe Boye noted that with a valid NHIS card the patient would have walked out free from the hospital.



He added: “We are working hard to eliminate all those illegal charges. If you have health insurance card it will save you significantly in any hospital in Ghana. So please it is working it is helping people and saving lives. Let’s all get active on the health insurance.”



According to him, despite the challenges with the Scheme which are being handled, the NHIS policy is the best social intervention program in the country.

“The biggest challenge facing the National Health Insurance has to do with co-payment or illegal charges that people are made to pay despite having the card. It is an issue that everybody is aware of here at Health Insurance.



“Immediately I got here we discussed it at the board. We have set up a national co-pay or illegal charges committee. I met all the hospitals and asked them why they take money from Ghanaians and they told me two things. One, they said tariffs pay to them for medicines and services are not realistic. It will be good if NHIS review your tariffs.”



He continued: “As I speak to you, since July we have reviewed our tariffs and in some cases we are paying more than 300 to 400 percent of the old prices. So the first issue has been dealt with. The other one has to do with prompt claim payments. Anytime I get money here I order for payment of claims.”



Dr. Okoe-Boye has promised to work assiduously to improve and get more Ghanaians on the Scheme.