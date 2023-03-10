NHIS paid over GH¢1 billion claims in 2022

NHIS logo

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) paid a total claim of GH¢1.014 billion to health service providers as of December 31, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He said that was because the scheme had improved its claims management processes with an emphasis on e-claims and paperless systems at its Claims Processing Centres.



In his State of Nation Address (SONA) delivered in Accra on Wednesday, he said in 2022, electronic claims processing was about 70 per cent (70%) of all submissions.



“We must be cheered by the improvements being made in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to make access easier. The scheme is currently one of the better-digitalized institutions, and I hope they get the public support that they need,” he said.



The President lauded the NHIA for developing a self-enrolment mobile application (My NHIS App) that allowed Ghana Card holders to self-enrol in the scheme, as the application enabled registration and renewal for oneself and others by linking NHIS cards to Ghana cards.

“In 2022, over 5 million members’ data was linked to their Ghana card to enable them to access healthcare using the card,” he said.



He said his administration introduced drones in the delivery of critical medicine, vaccines, and blood to people in remote parts of the country “and today, Ghana has the largest medical drone delivery service in the world with six Zipline Distribution Centres in Omenako, Mpanya, Vobsi, Sefwi Wiawso, Kete Krachi and Anum”.



The President said Zipline, through the national-scale drone delivery services, had delivered some 14.8 million (14,809,463) units of life-saving medicals, vaccines, and blood products to health facilities in Ghana by the end of 2022.



He said childhood vaccines top the list with the delivery of 8.3 million doses, followed by 2.05 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.