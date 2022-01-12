NHIS payment: We’re in 2022 but we’ve just received monies for 2021 – Private Health providers

Frank Toblu

The General Secretary of the Private Health Providers Association, Frank Toblu has provided updates on their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) payment.

He said they have just received payment covering the first half of 2021.



He said this while speaking on the Surmise show with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Tuesday, January 11.



“We are in 2022 now and we have just received monies for 2021 up to May,” he said.



He added “There are some facilities that have not been paid. Part of their monies from 2019, some 2020 and as we are in 2022 now, we have just received money for 2021 up to May.

“About 10 per cent of our members have also received up to June for 2021.



“Quite apart from those spots in 2019, 2020 and then 2021. What it means is that there are some facilities that have challenges with some of their claims in a particular year,” he said.



