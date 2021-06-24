NHIS registration increases in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District

National Health Insurance Scheme

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region has recorded a sharp increase in active membership registration.

From 30,599 in May 2020 it moved to 40,224 over the same period in 2021 representing a 31.45 increase.



Of the total, more than 28,793 used the Scheme's flexible mobile money platforms to renew their memberships which had drastically reduced crowded offices with its associated long queue, due to the innovation, making it easier to observe the social distancing protocols.



Edward Mensah, District Manager of the Scheme said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a day's stakeholder’s engagement at Abura-Dunkwa.



The forum was put together by the National Health Insurance Authority to solicit the views and concerns of all key stakeholders to grow the Scheme for the betterment of all.



Mr Mensah attributed the increase to a number of factors including; intensive public education and registration of people in hard-to-reach communities and groups.

He reaffirmed the office's determination to sustain the public outreach strategy to effectively get every Ghanaian on board by not limiting the registrations to the communities but offices, interest groups and streets to get all onboard.



He charged Ghanaians to enroll on the Scheme since it was an affordable means of accessing healthcare and not wait until they get sick before renewing their membership.



That was the surest way to receive the best health care as it helped save lives, adding that the NHIS had come to stay and it was high time everyone embraced it.



Samuel Deku-Otoo, Regional Operations Manager of the Scheme advised active members to synchronize their cards with that of the National Identification Authority (NIA) cards as some had already done.



He said such people were enjoying healthcare services with their NIA cards without the NHIS cards, adding that the Scheme was in transition to log on to NIA including; those under 15 who did not have the NIA cards.