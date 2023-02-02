0
NHIS service fees up by 10%

Thu, 2 Feb 2023

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a review of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Medicines List and Service Tariffs.

This means patients and holders of the NHIS card would have to pay more for medicines and services at the various NHIS-accredited facilities.

The review of the NHIS Medicines list and Service Tariffs takes effect today, Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

“Framework medicines have been increased by 50% plus an additional 30% marginal increase by the NHIA, Non-Framework medicines have been reviewed upwards by 20%,” the NHIA revealed in a statement signed by its Corporate Affairs Directorate.

Also, “Service tariffs across the board have been increased by 10%.”

The NHIA added that “Artemether Injection 80mg/ml and Levofloxacin Infusion 500mg/ml have been added to the NHIA Medicines List and will now be reimbursed by the Scheme.”

The Authority further urged the general public and all service providers “to take note of these adjustments which have been effected to correspond to the observed increase in prices of most Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).”

