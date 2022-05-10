NHIS struggling under Akufo-Addo government – Akandoh

Minority spokesperson on health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh

Minority spokesperson on health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, has indicated that the National Health Insurance Scheme under the Governing New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is in a state of comatose.

“Although the scheme has struggled since its inception to meet claims of active members to service providers, the recent misapplication of funds collected as levies and SSNIT contributions or other government projects in addition to increased non-core activities of the fund, has placed the fund into medical comatose,” Mr. Akandoh said when he addressed a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



He further indicated that the action of the government is undermining the crucial objective of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He observed that a study of the National Health Insurance Fund Allocation Formula for 2022 shows that of the GHC 2.056billion collected from Ghanaians as NHIL in 2021, only GHC 127.47million or six percent of the total collected was released by the government to address obligations of the year.



According to him, “Under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, lodging of the NHIL and 2.5 percent of SSNIT contributions into the National Health Insurance Fund has been left to the dictates of the Finance Minister in contravention of section 52(1) of the National Health Insurance Act 852.”