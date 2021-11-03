NIA begins operations in all 16 regions today

A statement issued by the NIA outlined a plan for the operationalization of its offices

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said its 16 Regional and 275 District offices across the country will be operational, effective today, Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

A statement issued by the NIA signed by its Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, outlined a plan to operationalise its offices.



According to the Authority, Wednesday, 3 to Friday, 5 November 2021 will be for “setting up, conducting public sensitisation and engaging with community leaders on the impending operations of the Regional and District offices.”



It will, however, begin “Issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards” from Monday, 8 to Tuesday, 16 November 2021, excluding weekends.



The NIA will continue with the “issuance of Ghana Cards to applicants” and “registering and issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above” from Wednesday, 17 November 2021 onwards.

The “Replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards” and “updating of personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register (NIR)” will also take place from Monday, 29 November 2021 onwards.



It indicated that the timeline for “the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years” will be communicated later.



Both Regional and District offices of the NIA will operate from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays, while the Premium Registration Centre at its Head Office will open for business on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.