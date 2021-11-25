NIA boss gets two-year contract extension from Akufo-Addo

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah is the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority

Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah has been offered an extended contract of two years as the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority.



The extension, which took effect from the start of the month of November, has been made possible by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the contract of the Executive Secretary [of the NIA], Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, by two years, effective 11th November 2021,” an internal memo circulated among staff of the authority and sighted by citinewsroom.com said.

The memo, signed by the Head of Administration/Human Resource at the NIA, Cecilia Erzuah, extended the Authority’s congratulations to the Executive Secretary.



“On behalf of Management and members of staff of NIA, I wish to warmly congratulate Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah on his reappointment and assure him of the support of all staff in the performance of his duties. We wish him the best,” the memo said.



First appointed to the position in January 2017 in an acting capacity, Prof. Kenneth Attafuah was subsequently confirmed as the substantive head of the NIA.



The criminologist and former Deputy Chair of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) was given a two-year contract extension in November 2019 after he attained the compulsory retirement age of 60.



The NIA, under Prof. Attafuah, has since 2019 been registering Ghanaians onto the National Identification database, with over 15 million Ghanaians so far captured onto the NIA platform.





