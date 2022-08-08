0
NIA ceases replacement of card services at regional offices

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will from today, Monday, 8 August 2022, no longer offer card replacement services at its regional offices.

The card replacement services will be done at the 275 district offices of the NIA instead.

The regional offices will focus on update of personal information such as correction of name.

Persons wishing to update their personal information will have to pay GHS30 at any CAL Bank branch.

Payment can also be made via the short code *771# upon completion of an electronic form.

A statement issued by the authority, signed by Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Dr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu said: “All applicants for the update service will be required to provide the reason for the update and must support the request with evidence.”

Other services not requiring printing of a new card including change of level of education, correction of residential, postal or digital address, change of marital status, change of occupation, will be offered for free.

Also, from Monday, September 12, update of personal information will be decentralised to the 275 district offices.

It cautioned that: “Applicants should also take note that not every request for an update or replacement will be handled on the day it is made.”

