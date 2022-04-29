NIA closes special registration points for Ghana Card today

There has been a decline in numbers for the registration of Ghana cards

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will today, Friday, 29 April 2022 close some designated special registration points for the Ghana Card.

This comes on the back of a decline in the number of persons registering at the various special registration points.



According to the NIA, the decline in the numbers does not ‘justify the expense of maintaining' these Special Registration points.



The centres include: “Accra Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium, Ho Sports Stadium, Sunyani Coronation park; and Old Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast.”



The NIA opened the special registration points in February 2022 to meet the growing demand for the Ghana Card due to the 31 March deadline for the SIM card reregistration.



A statement issued by the NIA explained that the numbers have dwindled following the extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration to 31 July 2022.



“The dramatic decline in daily registration figures from over 40,000 in mid-March to under 5,000 in mid-April does not justify the expense of maintaining these Special Registration Points.”

All 276 operational District Offices and 16 Regional Offices of the NIA however, remain open including the Premium Registration Centres at the Headquarters and CAL Bank Head Office in Accra, “remain open for registration during official working hours.”



The NIA urged persons who registered for the Ghana Card at the Special Registration Points except for Accra Sports Stadium and are yet to receive their cards to “visit the NIA Regional Office in the Region where they registered for their cards.”



Applicants who registered at the Accra Sports Stadium and do not receive their cards by the close of the day, Friday, would “have the cards issued to them at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.”



The “El-Wak Sports Stadium remains open to provide services for card replacement and personal records update.”



The NIA also urged persons who have not yet registered for their Ghana Card to “do so ahead of the due dates announced by various state institutions.”