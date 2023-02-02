NIA denies wrongdoing in ‘Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’ Ghana Card issuance

Rev. Kusi Boateng is the Secretariat of the National Cathedral Secretariat

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has denied any wrongdoing in the issuance of a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to the NIA, the registration officials are bound to register and issue a Ghana Card to an applicant who presents any of the valid documents specified by law, including a birth certificate, valid passport, valid residence permit, valid certificate of acquired citizenship, and any other information as may be required by the Authority.



"A person’s popularity is immaterial to the NIA registration process. Indeed, a popular name is not necessarily a person’s real name. NIA officials register applicants based on the names the applicants present to the officials, as captured in any of the above-specified identity documents, such as their birth certificates or passports," a statement issued by the NIA said on Thursday.



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has questioned the credibility of the national identification exercise after his alleged revelation of the ‘dual identity’ of Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng.



In a tweet on Monday, the lawmaker demanded explanations from the National Identification Authority (NIA) as to how the popular prophet arrived at their registration centre as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng but was mysteriously issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Reacting to the claims by the lawmaker, the NIA said, contrary to the MP’s assertions, the following constitutes the facts with the issuance of a Ghana Card to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi:

a. During the mass registration exercise, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi went to an NIA registration center called Vicandy School at Asuoyeboah in Kumasi on 15th January 2020 to register for the Ghana Card;



b. He submitted to NIA registration officials a valid Ghanaian passport issued by the Passport Office on 16th May 2018, with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi; the expiry date in the said passport is 15th May 2023;



c. NIA registration officials registered Kwabena Adu Gyamfi using his valid passport as the base identity document for his registration, and duly issued him with a Ghana Card;



d. NIA has no record of anyone bearing the name Victor Kusi Boateng in the NIR; and



e. NIA has no record in the NIR of any person born on September 7, 1971, or any other day with the name Victor Kusi Boateng.

The Authority insisted the credibility of the entire registration exercise is solidly intact adding the "credibility of the exercise cannot be questioned simply because Hon. Ablakwa is apparently unable to accept the science and law behind the issuance of a Ghana Card to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi."



Background



"Having concluded a rare and comprehensive analysis of the NIA database, I can authoritatively disclose that the biometrics (fingerprint mapping, facial templates and iris recognition) of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng matches that of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

"Curiously, the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Ghana Card with Personal Identification Number: GHA-718578189-2 was issued by the same government only 6 months after the government’s flagship National Cathedral of Ghana was incorporated with Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng registered as an Executive Council Member/Director. For clarity: the National Cathedral of Ghana was incorporated on 18th July, 2019 with the name Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, subsequently Kwabena Adu Gyamfi received his Ghana Card from the same government on 15th January, 2020. This is quite similar to the diplomatic passport saga.



"Inexplicably, the date of birth on the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Ghana Card is 30th December 1969. A most puzzling development because Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng claims to be born on the 7th of September, 1971. His family, congregation and fellow pastors across the world celebrate his birthday every 7th of September.



He said the NIA should expect a full-scale parliamentary probe when the House resumes next week.



He added:" The latest Ghana Card revelation makes me even more fortified in my conviction that the scandalous transfer of a colossal GHS2.6million of the taxes of suffering Ghanaians to Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s ubiquitous JNS Talent Centre Limited by the National Cathedral Secretariat for so-called "Contractors Mobilization" deserves to be thoroughly investigated and the obvious putrefying conflict of interest unraveled by CHRAJ. I still have confidence that CHRAJ will do a great job."



His latest revelation comes on the heels of the filing of a Right to Information (RTI) requests with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Registrar General’s Department on Friday, January 27, 2023, that seeks to dig into the National Cathedral Board member’s alleged scandal.

The request borders on issues surrounding the revelation of the possession of multiple identities and other alleged criminal dealings involving the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng.