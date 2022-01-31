NIA office at Twifo Praso shutdown over debt owed ECG

The office was shutdown due to their inability to pay the huge debt

National Identification Office in Twifo Praso in the Central Region has been shut down by the Electricity Company of Ghana over its inability to pay the huge debt owed to the power-providing company.

Information gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the NIA office has been owing for over five years. The amount is immediately not known.



Meanwhile, the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Chief Executive had also ordered the Assembly to close the NIA office due to the unsanitary environment as the premises has been turned into a dumping ground while others ease themselves there.



Meanwhile, some residents have expressed worry over the closure of the office for the past two months saying a majority of them have been prevented from registering for their Ghana Cards and are having to travel all the way to Cape Coast or other districts to have their cards.

The former Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, Samuel Ato Amoah has slammed the DCE and the NPP government over the closure of the NIA office saying they have poorly managed the facility.



He said the government has made it mandatory for every Ghanaian to register for their National Identification Cards which will be linked to all the Identification Cards consequently there’s the need to immediately pay the debt and have the NIA office opened for operations.



Samuel Ato Amoah noted that the shutdown of the office has really affected the lives of residents in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District.