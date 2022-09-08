NIA should not be blamed for Aisha Huang’s possession of Ghana Card – MP

Aisha Huang

Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura Asebu, Elvis Morris Donkor, has absolved the National Identification Authority (NIA) of any wrongdoing regarding Aisha Huang’s possession of a Ghana Card.

The MP, speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show said the embattled galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, was flagged by the NIA’s system in her attempt to renew her old card in February.



According to him, the Authority couldn’t call the security agencies on her on account that her name has changed or her biometrics resembles that of another person in their system.



“Me, I don’t fault NIA…because if I go [to NIA] that I want to update my information and for some reason my name changes and my finger prints matches with someone [else], they will just tell you it won’t work… they will just drive you out…they will just let you go”, he told host of the show on Wednesday.



Mr. Donkor explained that the NIA won’t call the police to come and arrest you based on the above reasons therefore, NIA cannot be blamed.



He mentioned that he is rather concerned about how Aisha Huang outwitted authorities and sneaked into the country.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, earlier questioned the allegations that Chinese national has a Ghana Card.

But the NIA in response said that “the name AISHA HUANG does not exist in the National Identification System (NIS) database.”



The Authority, in a September 6, statement explained that “On February 26, 2014, a Chinese woman named HUANG EN registered as a first-time applicant for a foreigner identity card at the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.



She was issued a Non-citizen Ghana Card and did two more renewals on 31st August 2016 and 8th January 2018, using the same details.



The statement continued that “On August 25, 2022, at 10:35 am, an incident occurred at the FIMS Registration Centre in Tamale, Northern Region, involving a Chinese national who visited the centre as a first-time applicant with the following details: Forename: RUIXIA, Surname: HUANG, Date of Birth: 07-Nov-75, Passport Number: EJ5891162.



The registration, however, went into a technical state known as ‘RejectedDueAFIS’, which meant that the biometrics of RUIXIA HUANG possibly matched that of an already existing person in the NIS database.