NIA tackles Bright Simons over Ghana Card artwork 'ownership'

The National Identification Authority, NIA, has responded to a social media post by Bright Simons, the Honorary Vice President of the policy think-tank, IMANI Africa regarding the artwork of the Ghana Card.

Simons on August 12, tweeted, “how many are even aware that until recently the Ghana Card brand design itself was not even owned by Ghana? That it was owned by a French company & the country had to pay to get it? When Civil Society scrutinises your govt, be grateful. There's a war for the soul of your country."



This, triggered a response from Dr. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, Ag. Head, Corporate Affairs at the NIA, who in a statement dated August 17, 2022, said, “the post should be regarded as a mix of half-truth, insinuation, self-praise and alarmism."



The release which is available to GhanaWeb, further pointed out that “the controversy over the Ghana Card artwork, generated by the said post, is "wholly needless and distractive.”



The Authority further indicate that it is wrong and ignorant on the part of Bright Simons "to suggest that the historic retention of the artwork (brand design) by a French company has any significance.



"NIA wholly welcomes well-considered comments derived from full-fledged and proper scrutiny that advances good governance, transparency and/or accountability."

