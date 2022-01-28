NIB allegedly on the heels of group against relocation of Accra Arts Center

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is seen here addressing the presser at the Arts Center

Accra Arts Center to be relocated

Groups holds press conference over relocations of Arts Center



Korle Klottey MP addresses press conference over relocation of Arts Center



The divisional chairman of the Centre for National Culture of the Public Sector Workers Union, Isaac Mensah, has alleged that operatives of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) are on their heels for holding a press conference against the decision by the government to move them out of their current location.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, he explained that they held a press conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to express their misgivings with the short notice that had been given them to relocate from their current station.



Also, the group had expressed their unhappiness with the choice for their new location, explaining that it would not help with their work.



“We had a press conference on the relocation of the Arts Center. We had been given a short notice to relocate to Ghana House and we had a press conference to express our grievances, for want of a better word, we appealed to the government to halt the relocation and then make way for broad-based consultations because the information we are getting is confusing. One person is saying this, another person is saying that especially from the ministry. And the time given to us is very short for us to get to the place that they have designated for us.

“Aside that, that place is not befitting for us, considering the facilities that we have there; the services and other things we do in the Arts Center. Where they are taking us to is not befitting enough for our work and this was basically about the press conference. And the language was very civil because we know we are speaking to our bosses,” he said.



Isaac Mensah added that it became a surprise to them when the following day, January 28, 2022, they got a visit from some operatives of the NIB, requesting for them to produce the details of their press conference as well as an interview they granted to an Accra-based television station.



“Our intelligence within the center can confirm that BNI, or currently NIB are after us and they have actually called one of my people who granted an interview and they are asking about what he said and they are also requesting for an audio or a video of the press conference.



“This is to let you know that after yesterday’s press conference, and probably after granting an interview to Citi TV this morning, the NIB has come to our office and they are demanding why we organized that press conference,” he said.



The press conference was held with the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings in attendance.