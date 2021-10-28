NIB nabs four baby thieves

The suspects have been remanded in police custody

• Four people have been arrested for stealing and selling babies

• The accused persons have pleaded not guilty



• The court has remanded the suspects into custody



The National Investigative Bureau (NIB) has arrested four individuals for stealing and selling babies at Atuabo and Half Assin in the Western Region.



The accused persons include a retired midwife, Cynthia Beyeden, 63 and 3 others; Sylvester Quashie Nyamekeh, a mason, Ediemu Bozoma, a 55-year-old trader, Cynthia Quashie, private security and one Mr Quashie, who is now at large.



They have been held over abetment and hindrance to an inquest.

Cynthia Beyeden is facing two counts of child stealing.



According to GNA reports, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Apiosornu, who held brief, prayed the court to remand the accused persons into custody pending further investigations.



Chief Inspector Apiosornu, said the Police had received tip-offs, which lead to the arrest of other perpetrators. He vehemently opposed the grant of bail, saying it was premature.



“The prosecution said one of the babies found was still on admission at the Police Hospital and that the accused persons could interfere with investigations,” GNA noted.



The fact brief indicated the suspects were arrested on intelligence.

Sylvester Quarshie Nyamekeh was arrested in an attempt to offer a seven-month baby boy for sale at GH¢80,000.00 at Atuabo to undercover NIB personnel.



He said the Bureau’s Agent feigned interest in buying the said victim and arrested him.



“The prosecution said Sylvester did all the negotiation on phone with the Agent and even sent recorded video of the late victim, Nhyira, a 10-day-old baby girl, to show that he was into the business of baby selling. Sylvester mentioned Beyejen, a retired midwife as his source,” GNA reported.



The prosecution said investigations revealed that Bozoma and Cynthia Quarshie had been assisting Sylvester Quarshie Nyamekeh. It said Bozoma and Cynthia Quashie had been keeping and taking care of the victims in their houses and later given to Sylvester Quarshie Nyamekeh for ‘disposal’.



GNA adds that the prosecutor said, it was also established that the late victim Nhyira was with Ediemu Bozoma, Cynthia Quarshie and one Mr. Quarshie. According to Chief Inspector Apiosornu, they claimed the victim, Nhyira, died while with them at home.

The report again said Bozoma, had informed Cynthia Beyejen of the death of Nhyira and subsequently Beyejen ordered Bozoma, Cynthia Quarshie and Mr. Quashie to bury Nhyira without reporting to any authority.



The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, said because one of the children had died and the fact that another child was on admission, it could not grant the accused persons bail.



The Court, therefore, remanded them into the custody of the NIB to reappear on November 10.



They have all pleaded not guilty.