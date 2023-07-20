NIB picks up Bugri Naabu’s personal aide, receptionist over leaked audio to oust Dampare

Bugri Naabu spoke to Oyerepa TV

The personal aide to the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

This information was shared with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV by the leading NPP member.



“Well, this morning, they took the lead that they were going to work; my personal aide, SK, and then my receptionist, also called Akua, left that they were going to work. And then, I came to the office and I didn’t see them and then I started calling because I started getting that maybe they were in an accident.



“Now, I’ve just been informed that they are both now at the BNI office at Kawukudi Junction. And that they were picked when they were about to come to work at the gate by the BNI people and I learned they came with a white car with well-armed police people and pushed them in and took them away,” he told the journalist.



The NPP stalwart also said that he had made plans to go with his lawyers to the NIB office to go and find out what was happening.

The arrest is in connection with a leaked audio in which some three voices are heard plotting the downfall of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, he added.







AE/WA