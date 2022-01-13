NLA’s Good Causes Foundation provides incubator, others for Hope Xchange Medical Centre

The NLA team in the Ashanti Region was led by Ms Amma Frimpong

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has through its Christmas Cheer initiative donated some medical equipment to Hope Xchange Medical Centre a non-profit Christian hospital based in Santasi.

The move to donate this equipment is to support the hospital to deliver quality health services to the good people of Ghana.



Items donated to the hospital includes an incubator, infant phototherapy machine and a vital signs machine.



Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the equipment, Head of Paediatric Department Dr Yaa Adoma who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed her appreciation to the Director-General of NLA.

Like Oliver Twist, she used the opportunity to ask for more of such gestures to make healthcare delivery, especially for babies with special needs swift and better.



The NLA team in the Ashanti Region was led by Deputy Coordinator for the Good Causes Foundation Ms Amma Frimpong and Ashanti Regional Manager for the NLA Mr Joseph Dassah.



The Good Causes Foundation through its Christmas Cheer initiative donated toiletries and other medical equipment across the country as a way of supporting the less privileged in society.