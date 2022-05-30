NLA Deputy Director re-elected NPP Western Regional Treasurer

Horma Akaisi Miezah

The Deputy Director-General for National Lottery Authority (NLA), Madam Horma Akaisi Miezah has retained her seat in the just-ended regional executive elections as the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Western Regional Treasurer.

At the end of the keenly contested election held at Nzema Manle Complex at Ampain in the Ellembelle District on Saturday, May 28, 2022, Madam Akaisi Horma Miezah who became the NPP’s Western Regional Treasurer in 2018 for the first time, emerged winner in the treasurer position polling 175 votes to beat her main competitor, Rhoda Efe Eshun who also polled 155 votes.



One spoiled ballot paper was recorded.



In all, 331 delegates voted for 31 candidates that contested the 10 vacant positions in the region which was monitored by the Western Regional Electoral Commission and Mr. Peter Mac Manu, the Board Chairman of COCOBOD.



Speaking to the newsmen in the area after the contest, Madam Horma Akaisi Miezah gave thanks to the delegates for reposing confidence in her by maintaining her to oversee the party’s finances in the region for the next four years.



She pledged her total commitment to working tirelessly with other elected regional executives to ensure that the party wins more Parliamentary seats in the Western Region and increases the vote of their presidential candidate.

“I’m very happy for the confidence reposed in me, I thank God for this victory, I thank all the delegates who voted for me and those who didn’t vote for me. I want to take this opportunity to pledge that I will work with other elected executives to ensure we win more Parliamentary seats in the Western Region and also increase the vote of our presidential candidate in 2024”, she said.



She also promised to organize fundraisers to raise funds for the growth of the party in the region periodically. Madam Akaisi Miezah who hails from Ellembelle District stated that she would lobby for some teeming unemployed youth in the party to get lucrative employment to cater for their families.



She, therefore, seized the opportunity, to call on the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and come together as one family to help the NPP government to win the upcoming general election.



“I will call on all the party members to bury their differences and come together as one family to help the Akufo-Addo government to work hard for this country and also help the party to win the 2024 general elections”, she urged.



Madam Akaisi Miezah who had a car accident a day before the election used the opportunity to thank God for saving her life: “I got serious accident a day before the election and I was saved, although my vehicle has been damaged I wasn’t seriously injured, I give thanks to Almighty God who saved me from dying, I always say that I serve a living God and I fear any evil”.