NLC, UTAG to appear in court on Thursday

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission are expected to appear before court on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the case challenging UTAG’s ongoing strike.



NLC, among other things, is praying the court forces UTAG to call off its strike as declared by the Commission.



NLC is also seeking an interlocutory injunction that will compel the university lecturers to resume academic work as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, UTAG members have insisted that they won’t call off the strike until their demands for improved conditions of service are met.



Academic work has been stalled for close to a month due to UTAG’s ongoing strike across the country.



UTAG wants government to reconsider their poor condition of service which include the payment of its annual research allowance to a more realistic allowance “as this is critical to our research output, promotion and ultimately national development.”



They also want the 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary restored.