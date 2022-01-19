NLC boss speaks about attempted knife attack in his office

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah

I’ve been receiving death threats, NLC boss

UTAG embarks on strike



UTAG did not follow due procedure, NLC



The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has revealed he has been receiving death threats from some aggrieved persons.



He narrated this one time when someone pulled a knife attack attempt on him in his office.



According to him, these threats have become rampant because people assume he makes decisions by the signing of some letters and declarations.



Speaking on Asaaseradio, he said, “One day, somebody came to my office with a knife… so we now have a police guard.”

“Because I sign some of the letters and declarations, they think I give the decisions, he came there with a knife, somebody also threatened me and he said: ‘I know your house’,” he added.



His comment was on the back on recent labour unrests in the country



The National Labour Commission (NLC) last week declared the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) as illegal.



The commission said the association did not follow the laid down procedures in declaring the strike.



UTAG embarked on the industrial action last Monday, citing government’s failure to adhere to a roadmap on conditions of service that both parties had agreed on.



At a meeting on Thursday (13 January), which was attended by Employment Minister Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare, representative from Fair Wages and UTAG National Executives, the NLC however said UTAG’s concerns are genuine.