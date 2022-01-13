NLC meets striking CETAG leadership today after earlier snub

The National Labour Commission

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Colleges of Education Teachers’ Association of Ghana (CETAG) to appear before it today, Thursday, 13 January 2022 over its ongoing strike.

The directive follows CETAG’s refusal to appear before the commission on Wednesday, 12 January 2022.



In December 2021, CETAG notified the NLC of its intention to strike effective 6 January 2022. The NLC said it intervened by inviting the disputing parties to appear before it but CETAG failed to honor the invitation while the employer was present.



In effect, the NLC has exercised its powers under section 139 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) to order the leadership of the group for a fresh meeting.

CETAG declared an indefinite strike on January 6, in all 46 colleges of education across the country.



The group said the strike has been necessitated by the government’s failure to implement the 2017 to 2020 conditions of service, as agreed.



According to CETAG, the MoU stated that the effective date of implementation was January 1, 2021, while the payment of associated arrears of nine months was to be honored in October, November, and December 2021 but that has not been done.