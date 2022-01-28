NLC sues UTAG again over strike

UTAG have been on strike since January 10, 2022

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has sued the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for their strike.

The writ said “Counsel for the Applicant herein shall pray this Honourable Court for an Order for Interlocutory Injunction compelling the respondent herein , whether by itself, its executives , officers, members, agents, servants , employees or other persons to comply with the Directive of the National Labour Commission dated the 13th of January 2022 to, among otters, call of the industrial action and resume negotiation with its employees upon grounds contained in the accompanying affidavit pending the final determination of the suit.”



The NLC had ruled that the strike by the UTAG was illegal but UTA insisted they weren’t going to return to the classroom.



This was after a meeting with the labour unions and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations was held on Thursday January 13.



After the meeting, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireku Brobbey told journalists that the goverment is expecting that the unions to do the needful.



“In the sprit of transparency and very mutual respect for them , they have assured them that whatever allowance is due them because they were captured in the 2022 budget January they are going to be paid . Therefore the Commission has directed that they go and call off the strike immediately.

“This is something that is good for Ghana expecting that schools had just reopened , parents had just seen of their wards to the various institution. I am glad that CETAG has also be asked so let us expect that they do the needful and then we have peace.”



He added ” The National Labour Commission is a state institution. Indeed of labour institution are litigating there must be somebody to arbitrate . This is the legally mandated institution, they have heard us and they have issued their directive . It is my expectation that UTAG will also call off their striker.”



Earlier negotiations between the state and UTAG last week broke down, compelling the NLC to seek intervention from the courts.



But the court action was dropped to allow for the the parties to return to the negotiations table.