NLC to begin talks with UTAG today over strike action

The NLC had earlier sent UTAG to court after it refused to call off the strike.

The National Labour Commission(NLC) will today begin talks with the University Teachers Association(UTAG) in a bid to settle its ongoing dispute.

But the High Court advised both parties to adopt an out-of-court settlement which the NLC will be implementing today.

Members of the UTAG have been on strike since the beginning of August. They demand a restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012 which they said was far better than the current situation.



Academic and some non-academic work at the various tertiary campuses have been greatly affected by the ongoing strike.