NMC constitutes new membership for boards of state-owned media

The National Media Commission has announced the appointment of some 32 persons as governing board members for four state media corporations.

The state-owned media houses include the Ghana News Agency, Graphic Communications Company Limited, New Times Corporation and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of NMC, George Sarpong, he noted that the appointment was carried in consultation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, “in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).



See the list of membership for the four governing boards below:



Graphic Communication Company Limited



1. Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chair



2. Mrs. Ivy Austin



3. Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah



4. Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa



5. Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur

6. Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey



7. Yaw D. Oppong Esq.



8. Mr. Ato Afful (MD)



Ghana News Agency



1. Mr. Ransford Tetteh



2. Mrs. Ivy Hoetu



3. Mr. Daniel Addai



4. Dr. N. A. Ibrahim Lartey



5. Mr. Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery

6. Dr. Charles Kwening



7. Ms. Juliet Amoah



8. Mr. Kofi Owusu (GM)



New Times Corporation



1. Dr. Kwaku Rockson



2. Prof. Kofi Quashigah



3. Mrs. Victoria Natsu



4. Mr. Donald Gwira



5. Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

6. Mr. Kofi Marrah



7. Mr. Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo



8. Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu



9. Mr. Adu Owusu (MD)



Ghana Broadcasting Corporation



1. Prof. Samuel Debrah



2. Mrs. Efuah Ghartey



3. Dr. Kwame Nyamekye



4. Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquay

5. Mr. Peter Yarquah



6. Mr. Thomas Bronii



7. Mr. Adjei Afriyie Nketia



8. Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba



9. Dr. Tannoh Debrah



10. Prof. Amin Alhassan (D-G)