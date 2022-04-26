NMC must intervene in establishment of radio and TV stations by politicians - Clergyman

Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, says members of the clergy are very apprehensive over the establishment of radio and TV stations by politicians.

According to Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong the rate at which politicians are establishing radio and TV stations for aggrandizement, calls for the intervention of the National Media Commission (NMC).



Rev. Opuni Frimpong said this when addressing a gathering at a public lecture organised by Presbyterian Church of Ghana - Akuapem Presbytery Ascension Congregation in Koforidua.



He is, therefore, calling on the NMC to ensure strict enforce ethical standards in the media space.

“Until the NMC intervenes to address the issue with the owners of media houses on how to eliminate partisanship of the media and pave way for objectivity to take it course, then we will have a long way to go as a country” the Former General Secretary of CCG reiterated.



The public lecture which was on the theme “The Church as an Agent for Consolidating Democracy, Economic Transformation, and Social Equity in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges.”



It formed part of activities marking the 100th anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana - Akuapem Presbytery Ascension Congregation.