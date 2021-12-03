NMC slams Captain Smart's 'insurrection' call, cautions Onua FM

Captain Smart is a host on Onua TV

The National Media Commission (NMC) has cautioned Accra-based Onua FM over an insurrection in the country called by their broadcaster Captain Smart.

The broadcaster had allegedly incited the Ghana Armed Forces against Members of Parliament and also calling on them to stage an uprising.



“Where we have reached, we require an uprising with a positive defiance. I am even shocked at Ghana’s soldiers. You can enter Parliament when MPs are being sworn in but when MPs are fooling, you can’t enter Parliament. Everybody is quiet in this country,” he said.



His action has been described as one that could disturb the peace of the country following which the NMC has officially written to the media to be guided by the professional standards of the job.



A letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, Mr George Sarpong, dated Thursday, 2 December 2021, and addressed to the company’s CEO, described the call by the broadcaster as “unprofessional” and “inciteful” broadcasting.

“Part of your broadcast raises concern for the peace and security of the country in a manner that demands immediate regulatory action”, the statement which is reproduced in full below, said.



It has since asked the station to “take steps to bring your content unto a level of professional acceptability.”



