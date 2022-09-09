NPA, Togo forge partnership to combat fuel smugggling

Mrs Asante (fifth from left) with the team and counterparts in Togo

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Togolese Directorate in charge of Environment have partnered to combat fuel smuggling between the two countries.

The move is to end the smuggling of finished petroleum products under the guise of transporting waste oil by unscrupulous persons between the two countries.



It was initiated when the NPA led by Deputy Chief Executive, Mrs. Linda Asante, paid a courtesy call on the Togolese Directorate in charge of Environment last week in Lome, Togo headed by Miss Mery Yaou.



Mrs. Asante indicated that waste oil activities had become an issue of grave concern to the country for which reason the Authority had resolved to partner with the directorate to end such activities.



She expressed the NPA’s interest in discussing more business opportunities that can be exploited by players in both countries.



Mrs. Asante also said the country was also opened to collaborative strategies which could enhance efficiency in export trade while instituting measures to combat illegal malpractices in the trade.



For her part, Ms. Yaou said the visit was timely, especially because they had also in recent times had concerns about waste oil activities, particularly on how waste oil delivered to Ghana was disposed of.

She assured the NPA of her institution’s support and close collaboration to ensure that a robust system was put in place for effective monitoring of waste oil activities.



The NPA team also visited its counterpart in Togo, the Comité de Suivi des Fluctuations des Prix des Produits Pétroliers (CSFPPP), and the Togolese Port Authority, which is responsible for the management and oversight of all port infrastructure including the Oil Jetty.



Again, they visited the project site of Sanol Gas, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) marketing company in Togo, where there was the ongoing construction of a 3000MT capacity LPG Tank Farm.



The visit was to explore business opportunities between the two countries in the LPG sub-sector.



Mrs. Asante in an interaction with the company informed Sanol Gas of the review of the existing guidelines which sought to make the export process of LPG more business-friendly and appealed to the company to reconsider Ghana as a country of choice for its LPG supply.