NPA boss donates to UCC's religious department

Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid on Monday, August 29, 2022, donated office equipment to the Department of Religion and Human Values of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The department received office equipment made up of 20 pieces of desktop computers, a stretch workstation, two scanners, 10 pieces of 3-in-1 printers, and four file cabinets to mark the celebration of the department’s 50th anniversary.



The items were presented to the department on behalf of the CEO by directors from the National Petroleum Authority led by Mr. Abbiw Jackson, the Director of HR & Admin., Mrs. Sheila Abiemo, the Director of Policy Coordination and Mrs. Hawa Tejansie Ajei, the Director of Legal.

These items are expected to enhance teaching and learning in the department.