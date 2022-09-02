1
Menu
News

NPA boss donates to UCC's religious department

Mustapha Abdul Hamid 43 Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid on Monday, August 29, 2022, donated office equipment to the Department of Religion and Human Values of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The department received office equipment made up of 20 pieces of desktop computers, a stretch workstation, two scanners, 10 pieces of 3-in-1 printers, and four file cabinets to mark the celebration of the department’s 50th anniversary.

The items were presented to the department on behalf of the CEO by directors from the National Petroleum Authority led by Mr. Abbiw Jackson, the Director of HR & Admin., Mrs. Sheila Abiemo, the Director of Policy Coordination and Mrs. Hawa Tejansie Ajei, the Director of Legal.

These items are expected to enhance teaching and learning in the department.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Related Articles: