NPA locks 3 cheating petrol stations at Sunyani

A fuel pump being locked

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has locked three filling stations for dispensing fuel less than the quantity the consumer pays for in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The stations are; Frimps oil at Penkwase, the Goil station near Eusbett hotel, and Engen, all in the Sunyani township.



In the case of Frimps, all seven dispensing units functioning at the time of the visit were under-delivering, whilst Goil and Engen had two and four of their nozzles under-delivering respectfully.



However, the NPA team observed that some of the nozzles at these filling stations were dispensing petroleum products more than what the consumer had paid for.



The random exercise was undertaken after the team led by Kwadwo Odarno Appiah and Eunice Budu Nyarko, Bono Regional Manager and Consumer Services Manager, respectively sensitized commercial drivers and traders at the Nana Bosoma market, popularly known as the Wednesday market in the Sunyani municipal area of the Bono Region.

He further cautioned fuel stations, after seizing two ramps, to desist from using ramps and shaking vehicles during filling, adding that it is an unsafe practice that can cause unwarranted sparks and fire.



"The NPA will not hesitate to lock temporarily stations caught using ramps," he hinted.







