NPC inaugurates Peace Ambassadors Club at Sankore SHS

Sankore SHS

A Peace Ambassadors Club has been inaugurated at the Sankore Senior High School and tasked to promote peace in the Sankore township of the Ahafo Region.

Sankore, a farming community in the Asunafo South District of the region is well noted for election violence and extremisms.



The formation of the Club is an initiative of the Ahafo Regional Peace Council to develop the knowledge, skills and capacities of the students in conflict prevention, management and resolution.



This would further motivate some of the students to develop interest and build their careers in peace building.



Mar George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister who inaugurated the Club, said though relative peace had returned at the Sankore township for some time now, concerted efforts were required for the town to experience absolute peace and social cohesion.



Absolute peace, the regional minister said, was a prerequisite for development, and called on the people to bury all their differences and forge ahead in unity for development to thrive in the area.

He challenged the students to restructure their lives and allow themselves to be imbibed with positive virtues that would accordingly enable them to truly serve as peace ambassadors, and effect positive change in their localities.



Mr. Boakye commended the Ahafo Peace Council for their efforts towards strengthening the prevailing peace in the region, and expressed the hope that with the formation of the club, the people would better understand the relevance of peace.



In a speech read on his behalf, the most Reverend Peter Kwaku Atuahene, the Catholic Bishop of the Goaso Diocese and Chairman of the Ahafo Regional Peace Council, underlined the need to make young people agents of peace to enable them support the realization of the mandate of the National Peace Council (NPC).



The NPC has the mandate to facilitate and build mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution to ensure the sustenance of national peace.



“The role of the youth as important as it is in ensuring sustainable peace has largely been ignored, meanwhile, their role as tools for violence has largely been exploited”, Mt Rev Atuahene indicated.

He said though the youth remained the most susceptible to the present and future consequences of violence and insecurity, there was no conscious policy or programme to socialize or educate future generations to develop and apply none violent attitudes when they found themselves in any conflict situation.



“We the requisite empowerment we are confident the youth will contribute effectively to violent conflict prevention, management and resolution as well as countering violent extremism which is a global phenomenon”, the Catholic Priest stated.



Mr. Raymond Ofusu-Hene, the Headmaster of the Sankore SHS, said the school had about 1,000 population, and expressed appreciation to the NPC, saying the club would inspire the students to promote peace in the area.



Mr. Kennedy Atiibo, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Ahafo Regional Peace Council, later took the club through the mandate of the NPC as well as vigilantism and violent extremisms.