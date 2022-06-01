NPP 2024 flagbearer race: Let Bawumia and Alan run on same ticket - Nana Akomea insists

The Regional elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend have taken a new twist with supporters of the Bawumia and Alan factions in the party assessing their favorite candidates' performance to win the flagbearer position based on the outcome of the Regional elections.

The elections have been tilted in favor of either faction as from the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen's camp, his supporters claim he amassed 10 Regions namely; Eastern, Oti, Volta, Upper West, Upper East, Bono, Greater Accra, North East, Western and Ahafo Regions, and are optimistic he will be elected as the party's 2024 Presidential candidate.



On the flip side, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's camp rather believe their candidate swept more regions than the Trade Minister.



The Regional elections is described as a forecast of the upcoming contest between Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation(STC) and a former Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea has asked the party to consider Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen on the same ticket.



He called on the two factions to agree and push the two leaders to run as Presidential candidate and Running Mate.

"These two satisfy the North-South divide in the sense that should Alan win, it's very likely that he will pick Running Mate from the North and should Bawumia emerge the winner, it's likely he will select Running Mate from the South and fortunately, these two people, one is from the North and the other from the South," he explained.



The internal politics by the Bawumia and Alan camps, he noted, is "a sign or symptom of how the elections for the Presidential candidate will go" and hoped the party would heed his advice.



He believed Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen will make a formidable pair to break the eight for the party.



"If you go to a primary, one will win and one will lose. So, if Alan loses, you have lost Alan. Look at their pedigree of Alan. If Bawumia loses, you have lost Bawumia. Look at the pedigree of Bawumia. So, your best foot forward is these two gentlemen; that's your best foot forward. So, why don't you put your best foot forward? At least, make the attempt!", he stressed.



