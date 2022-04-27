NPP 2024 flagbearer will need fresh ideas to win power – Gabby

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

The Founder of Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says despite the gains made under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, the Presidential Candidate for NPP for the 2024 election will have to bring on board new ideas.

“And they (Ghanaian) look at who the NPP’s candidate is and what he’s saying. That will be an addition, will also bring something fresh, because, regardless of the fact that you’ve been part of the government and you’ve been given the mandate as the next President, we expect that you come with your fresh ideas,” he said on Asaase radio.



He continued “So, they want to see how well the government performs in alleviating the struggles that they’re going through and preparing the country for the future.



“They’ll look at that and look at the alternative, and once they look at the alternative and they know that the alternative hasn’t changed, then, they look at how the government has managed the crisis.”

However, a new survey by the Global Info Analytics has projected that former President John Mahama will win against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia if elections were held today.



According to the survey more than 50 percent of Ghanaians have positive impression of the former President as against 30% who are in favour of the Vice President.



The poll also noted Mr Mahama was trusted by voters in areas of jobs, infrastructure and the economy than the Vice President.