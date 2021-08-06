NPP @29: Ablakwa blasts Akufo-Addo for ignoring FixTheCountry protestors

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed shock at Akufo-Addo for staying mute on the #FixTheCountry demo

• He experts the president to comment especially when the protest was covered by foreign media



• On August 4, hundreds hit the streets to protest



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has tongue-lashed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not speaking on the #FixTheCountry demonstration that was held a few days ago.



He averred that President Akufo-Addo could have addressed some concerns raised by the demonstrators while speaking at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 29th anniversary held in Accra on Thursday. Instead, the president focused on NPP winning the election 2024.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, while speaking on Good Morning Ghana show on Friday said, "This NPP at 29 commemoration happened less than 24 hours after the biggest non-partisan demonstration that this country has ever witnessed. You have teeming youth, young professionals in their thousands who are not your every politico…I would have thought that the President would have taken the opportunity to respond to their concerns. Instead of the president beating his chest…and say the NPP will win the 2024 election, I thought the president will be addressing that significant development."

Over hundreds of people clad in black and red took to some principal streets of Accra on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to demonstrate.



Among other things the protestors are demanding from government is accountability, construction of schools and hospitals, fixing deplorable roads in the country.











