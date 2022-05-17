NPP 2nd Vice Chairman celebrates senior citizens, urges youth to be patriotic

Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr, Newly elected NPP 2nd Vice Chairman of Fanteakwa South District

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Newly elected 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP in the Fanteakwa South constituency, Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr, has celebrated senior citizens for their enormous contributions to the development of the Fanteakwa South District.

At a short ceremony as part of his birthday celebration, the NPP Communicator emphasized on the roles played by the aged in ensuring the party and the constituency at large see the needed development, peace and stability it deserves.



"Our senior citizens have done a lot and I think it is time to show them an appreciation for all that they have done to ensure the constituency and for that matter, the district develops," he stressed.



Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr however, charged the youth to emulate the good examples of the aged and be patriotic in their activities as a way of contributing to their widows' mite to the development of the area.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebration, Nana Akomea Jnr presented educational equipment, a public address system and a projector to support the hard work of the District Education Directorate.



The NPP Communicator and Government Spokesperson has over the years contributed immensely to the education and well-being of the people in the area, which has received a lot of commendations from both citizens and leaders of the party.