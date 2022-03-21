NPP’s failure felt in our pockets; best PR can’t save you – Agbana replies Gabby

Edem Eric Agbana, deputy National Youth Organizer of NDC

Deputy Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Edem Agbana has responded to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’ claim that the NPP government was performing but its PR sucks.

According to him, not even the best Public Relations Practitioners will be able to sell a failed government.



Edem Agbana indicated that the people of Ghana feel the failure of the government in their pockets and the best storyteller cannot convince them otherwise.



“Chief, @GabbyDarko Admittedly, you do more PR for gov’t than those who are paid to do so .. but you see, not even the best PR practitioners can sell the abysmal performance of this govt. We feel failure of the govt in our pockets, we don’t need to be told.. we feel it.”

It could be remembered that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a tweet said government is doing great and there is the need for the government’s PR to up their game.



