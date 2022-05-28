32
Menu
News

NPP Ashanti Reg. polls: Wontumi sweeps all 4 zones to retain his seat

Wontumi Npp1 Chairman Wontumi appears to be leading after votes in 3 zones were counted

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), incumbent regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has garnered more votes compared to his close contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Coka) in the ongoing NPP regional executives election in the Ashanti Region.

GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent indicates that after votes in all the four (4) zones were counted, Wontumi had gathered more votes than Coka whom many tipped to give the incumbent a thought race.

Below is the breakdown:

ZONE 1

WONTUMI = 115

COKA = 75

ZONE 2

WONTUMI = 111

COKA = 112

ZONE 3

WONTUMI = 107

COKA =54

More soon...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Related Articles: