NPP Asunafo North new chairman calls for unity

Mr. Afriyie Owusu Frank Mr. Afriyie Owusu Frank is the newly-elected constituency Chairman for NPP

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: Dickson Boadi

The newly-elected Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Afriyie Owusu Frank, popularly known in the political landscape as Chemicals, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty God.

The Thanksgiving Service was held at Ahafo Mim Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

"I am very grateful to the Almighty God for the gift of life and the successful victory for the entire Asunafo North NPP. There is no loser, nor winner, we are all victors for our great party.

"I am humbly calling on all the Executive Committee and our party faithfuls to remain resolute and project the good works of the ruling NPP government. Our major focus must be on the 2024 elections because Ghanaians have repose great confidence in NPP.

After all, we are the solution to the plight of Ghanaians. Let us all be united as never before and vigorously work towards the common goal of the ruling NPP. I vehemently believe that our stewardship in office shall contribute immensely towards breaking the Eight(8) agenda."

The organizer, Thomas Kofi Twum, Assistant secretary Issah Bimpong and the Nasara Coordinator, Solomon Adoko called for full cooperation.

Mr. Afriyie Owusu Frank had five hundred and twenty-four (524) Votes while the incumbent Chairman, Henry Prempeh had sixty-five (65) votes, Francis Kwaku Agyemang Duah had 217 Votes, Eric Adomako, One hundred and sixty(160) votes and Gabriel Asare Boachie Baayim had twenty-six (26) votes.

The Asunafo North Electoral Commission declared Mr. Afriyie Owusu Frank as the duly elected chairman of NPP in the constituency base on the outcome of the Electoral results. The election was peaceful despite being keenly contested.

Source: Dickson Boadi
