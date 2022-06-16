0
Menu
News

NPP: Ayikoi Otoo files papers to appear on ballot paper

Nii Ayikoi Otoo Nii Ayikoi Otoo presents his forms to the Director of Elections at the party's head office in Accra

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former Attorney-General and Ghana’s immediate past High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has filed his nomination forms to contest for the position of National Chairman on the ticket of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The National Chairman hopeful, joined by his supporters, filed his nomination papers to be among a tall list of fifty-two aspirants gunning for various positions in the party on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The party is scheduled to go to the polls on Saturday, July 15 to 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.

The former Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the party’s nomination forms were received by Mr. Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections, at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

Mr. Nimako, who also doubles as secretary to the National Elections Committee in accepting the forms, appealed to aspirants to ensure their supporters do a decorous campaign to avoid mud slugging to uphold the unity in the party.

According to him, the vetting of aspirants will begin on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted