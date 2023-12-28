NPP Bono East regional chairman urges all party parliamentary aspirants to be guided by 'Breaking The 8' agenda

Ibrahim Baba Bukari is the NPP Bono East Regional Chairman

The Bono East Regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukari, has asked Ghanaians to use the yuletide as a period to extend a helping hand to the needy.

The chairman called on all and sundry particularly people who subscribe to the Christian faith, to show much love and care to the needy in diverse ways to give real meaning to the essence of Christmas.



He said: "It is a truism that an occasion like this, unfortunately, comes with rising cases of road accidents, and crime rates among other unpleasant spectacles. While calling on the police and relevant authorities to step up their efforts at forestalling such occurrences, we also think that, as individual citizens, we should not compromise on our security".



He added that it is worth noting that the government of Akufo-Addo has done a lot to ensure that "we have an incident-free yuletide. The same can also be said in the area of economic stability so that we can all enjoy this season".



Christians around the globe are celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.



In an exclusive interview with OTEC News’ reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Sunday December 24, 2023, Ibrahim Baba Bukhari prayed for good health and long life for members of the party.

"I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all party faithful, may the season bring hope, comfort, and joy. And I pray for good health, wisdom, understanding, and peace in the coming year”, he said.



NPP parliamentary primaries:



The Bono East Regional Chairman also used the occasion to make a passionate appeal to all the parliamentary aspirants to be decorous in their campaign to maintain the unity of the party.



Ibrahim Baba Bukari urged all the aspirants to be guided by breaking the ‘8’ mantra and concentrate their campaigns on strategies that will unite the party after the internal contest.



"I'm joining the numerous calls by well-meaning sympathisers of the great NPP to the aspirants to conduct their campaigns in a decorous manner devoid of insults and vulgar language".

"We in the Bono East Region remain united and resolute in contributing our quota towards the historic victory of the party come 2024, hence I would like to call on all aspirants once again, to present to us their messages that in the end, will make our party remain united behind the victorious candidate for us to break the 8 with ease," he said.



He advised the aspirants contesting the primaries to be polite as they go about their political campaigns to foster unity in the party.



He stressed that politics was about numbers and appealed to the aspirants and their supporters to guard against tendencies that could divide the party after the parliamentary primaries.