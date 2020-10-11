NPP Campaign Manager dies in a ghastly accident

File photo

A Campaign Manager of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region has died in a ghastly motorbike accident, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in one of the communities while he was returning from an assignment in the area.



Hudu until his demise was the Assembly Member for the Cheshagu Electoral Area in the Tolon District.



Confirming the incident, NPP Parliamentary Candidate Alhaji Habib Iddrisu said “sad incident occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was rushed from a motorbike accident yesterday.



"Until his demise this evening, Mr Hudu was my campaign manager and the V20 Coordinator for the Tolon constituency. He was also the Assembly Member for the Cheshagu Electoral Area in the Tolon Constituency.

"Following this unfortunate occurrence, I have directed my team to suspend forthwith all campaign schedules until further notice.



"May Allah forgive our indefatigable and kind-hearted compatriot his shortcomings and grant him eternal bliss in Jannah.



"I love u and I will never forget the time we shared”



